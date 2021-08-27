Jesse Jackson out of hospital, transferred to rehab center following COVID-19 diagnosis; wife moved to ICU

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is out of the hospital and has been transferred to a rehab center as his wife was moved to an intensive care unit. The couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

According to family, as Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms abate, his Parkinson’s disease has “become more in focus.”

The civil rights leader has been transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he will immediately begin intensive occupational and physical therapy.

Family said Jacqueline Jackson has been moved to the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She is not on a ventilator, but is receiving increased oxygen.

Jesse Jackson said his wife didn’t get vaccinated because she has a “preexisting condition” they were worried about. He did not elaborate.

The couple have been married nearly 60 years.