CHICAGO — Yeah buddy, Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D and White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks are working together to fight cancer.

White Sox pitcher and MTV’s Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D will host a Be The Match tailgate event ahead of Friday, Sept. 15 game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Be The Match organization operated by the National Marrow Donor Program to provide a registry for patients searching for bone marrow donors.

“Be The Match is an incredible network of donors, volunteers, and healthcare professionals who provide life-saving treatments to patients in need,” Hendriks wrote on his Instagram. Their work hits close to home, and I’m stoked to be able to raise awareness for such an important community.”

DJ Pauly D commented on Hendriks Instagram post, “Let’s Save Lives!!!!!” The MTV superstar previously worked with the Be The Match organization before during an episode of the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January, but returned to the White Sox lineup on Memorial Day after beating the disease.

The Be The Match event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. For event information, click here.

The baseball game will follow at 6:40 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins. For ticket information, click here.

The tailgate event and White Sox game ticket will be required for entry.