CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence.

The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian D. King, on what would have been his 21st birthday.

Hudson and her sister Julia King, who is Julian’s mother, will give out school supplies to families in need ahead of the upcoming school year.

Julian was 7-years-old when he was murdered in October 2008 by Hudson’s sister’s ex-husband.

Hudson and Julia King founded the Julian D. King Gift Foundation in honor of Julian.