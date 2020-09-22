Jefferson Park family disturbed after man exposes himself twice in less than 2 weeks

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who has exposed himself twice to a Jefferson Park family.

15 days ago, a mother said the suspect looked at her straight in the eye from the street, near Long and Windsor, while performing a lewd act. The second incident happened Sunday morning at around 3 a.m.

The man walked up onto the family’s front porch and was caught in the act by their Ring doorbell camera.

“This is a very safe neighborhood – there’s a lot of kids here, especially on our block,” the mother said. “And we don’t want them exposed to this and really just exposing the sexual predators out there traumatizing women and other people. We won’t allow that.”

The woman said both times the man ran away on North Long Avenue. Police said they are aware and are stepping up patrols in the area.