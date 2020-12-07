Jeep drivers, motorcycle riders rev up toy drives as groups report shortages ahead of the holidays

FOX LAKE, Ill. — While the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected many nonprofit organizations, some found safe and creative ways to continue to support Toys for Tots Sunday.

Organizations which typically step in to make sure no kid is left out during the holidays have seen a significant drop in donations this year.

So the members of the Facebook group “Jeeps on the Run,” who have participated in a Toys for Tots drive for eight years, found it more important than ever to get the word out in 2020.

They held a Jeep toy parade Sunday morning starting at Ray Scarpelli Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fox Lake, where owners packed their Jeeps with toys and decorated them with wreaths, Santas, garland, lights and candy canes.

Toys were dropped off at the Genesee Theater, where the U.S. Marine Corps will distribute them. The event is looking to collect upwards of $100,000 worth of gifts this year.

While the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Drive has held a toy drive and big procession up Western Avenue for decades, they had to cancel this year.

But they’re still coming through for the kids by setting up drop-off spots around Chicago, including at every Chicago Fire Department location.

Working at the Genesee Theater drop off site, Marine Staff Sergeant Thomas Chevalier said that he didn’t have the best family growing up around the holidays, and that making kids’ dreams come true is always worth volunteering to help out.