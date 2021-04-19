‘Jaslyn will not die in vain’: Loved ones remember girl, 7, killed outside Chicago McDonald’s

CHICAGO – The West Side community remembered a young girl Monday, one day after she was shot and killed while with her father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Homan Square.

Jaslyn Adams sat inside a vehicle driven by her father, Jontae Adams, on Sunday when she was shot six times. Police believe Jontae Adams, who survived the shooting, was the intended target.

Hours after the gunfire, community members and loved loves called for an end to gun violence. On Monday, the same pleas were heard as family members remembered Jaslyn during a vigil held at the McDonald’s where she was killed.

Jaslyn Adams. (Submitted)

“She was a lovable fun person,” said Lawanda McMullen, Jaslyn Adams’ grandmother. “Very talkative, joyful, always dancing, always singing.”

Jaslyn Adams’ grandfather says the shooting at Roosevelt and Kedzie that claimed his granddaughter’s life has been hard to process.

‘My grandbaby just ran up to me ‘granddaddy, granddaddy,’ it hurts,” said Johnny Adams.

Jaslyn’s grandparents, surrounded by West Side community members, spoke in front of the McDonald’s inscribed with the letters “Pinky.” Jaslyn’s nickname was “Pinky.” Pink was also the irst-grader’s favorite color, which many wore to the vigil.

“I have a 4-year-old daughter that I visit this McDonald’s so often with,” said Melissa Conyers-Irvin, Chicago City Treasurer. “We could have been in the drive-thru line when this happened.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, 45 shell casings from two different handguns were located at the scene. Once Chicago police arrived, an officer performed CPR and rushed Jaslyn to the hospital in his squad car. Doctors were unable to save the young girl’s life.

“I appreciate everything the police did,” McMullen said. “I talked to the officer who pulled her out and I told him ‘I think what he did was very amazing.'”

While Jaslyn lived with her mother, she visited with her dad on occasions. The two would always go to McDonald’s to spend time together, the family said. WGN cameras rolled as the store manager donated 150 free Happy Meals to kids.

Gatherers released hundreds of balloons in Jaslyn’s memory. Community activists and faith leaders also called on the neighborhood to turn in whoever is responsible for the shooting.

“We declare there will be no harborer in the community for the perpetrators of this dastardly crime,” said Rev. Marshall Hatch.

Faith leaders are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and/or conviction of the shooter(s) responsible. The number to call is (312) 746-8252.

“I know that Jaslyn will not die in vain,” Johnny Adams said. “This is the beginning of the change we need.”