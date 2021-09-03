Jacqueline Jackson leaving ICU, coming home following COVID-19 diagnosis

CHICAGO — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, is headed home after a stay in an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital due to contracting COVID-19.

On Aug. 27, family announced that Jackson was moved to an ICU unit after it was announced the couple had COVID-19 on Aug. 21.

Jesse Jackson said his wife didn’t get vaccinated because she has a “preexisting condition” they were worried about. He did not elaborate.

On the same his wife was moved to the ICU, Jackson was transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for intensive occupational and physical therapy.

On Friday evening, family announced that Jacqueline Jackson is leaving the hospital and headed home.

“The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent’s healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful, even as we continue to express our love and concern for the millions of people who are victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result,” family said.

Jesse Jackson remains in physical therapy. The family urges those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated.