Jack’s Pumpkin Pop Up brings taste of Halloween to Goose Island

CHICAGO – Not far from downtown, Jack’s Pumpkin Pop Up is bringing a taste of Halloween Goose Island.

Beth Bortz is one of the minds behind the urban pumpkin patch, which has had to adapt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt like everyone needed to do something this year,” Bortz said. “It’s 100 percent outdoors, so we feel like we just made it a place that people could come visit with their family, their friends and still be socially responsible.”

It’s a joyous time for hundreds of guests who get to take Instagram-worthy snaps, walk through the corn path and pick a pumpkin to go.

“We’re supporting small farms by bringing them into the city,” Bortz said.

Jack’s Pumpkin Pop Up is open every day through Nov. 1. You have to reserve your time online at jackspumpkinpopup.com.