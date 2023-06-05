CHICAGO — The family of a missing Logan Square woman is anxious to learn her whereabouts after she hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday.

AJ Battaglia says his life was turned upside down when he got a late-night call from his sister’s roommate.

Brittany Battaglia (Photo provided by AJ Battaglia )

“You see this stuff on the news all the time and once it happens to you, your mind is everywhere. It’s really odd,” Battaglia said.

The roommate informed Battaglia that she hadn’t seen nor heard from his sister, 33-year-old Brittany Battaglia, since Friday, June 2. Battaglia told WGN News that the news was alarming.

“We noticed Friday that her location was stopped sharing with us,” he said. “My parents and I, and my sister, we all share our location, so we thought that was a little funny.”

Brittany Battaglia resides in the 1900 block of N Kimball Ave., near Armitage Avenue.

According to her brother, a man Brittany has been dating for about a year lives nearby. AJ Battaglia told WGN News that his sister went to his residence Friday night to cook dinner.

No one has heard from her since, prompting AJ Battaglia to contact the boyfriend.

“I actually reached out to the guy myself. He said he hadn’t seen her since Saturday. He said she left in a huff,” AJ Battaglia said. “They had an argument.”

“Everyone is worried,” he added. “Our whole family is freaking out.”

Brittany Battaglia pictured with her brother, AJ, in this undated photo. Brittany was reported missing on Monday, June 5. (Photo/ AJ Battaglia)

AJ Battaglia, who resides in Galena, and his dad drove to Chicago on Monday. A missing persons report was filed with Chicago police. The department described Brittany Battaglia as 5-foot-2-inches, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and long hair.

Brittany Battaglia may be in her vehicle, a 2013 Blue Mazda with Illinois plate DS15953, police added.

“We are trying to stay positive. We don’t want to jump to any conclusions,” AJ Battaglia said.

Loved ones told WGN News that Brittany Battaglia was supposed to board a flight to California on Monday. That flight was missed and a suitcase was never packed.

“She’s got a great personality,” an emotional AJ Battaglia said. “She tries to see the good in everybody. She’s a great girl.”

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Tipsters may also contact Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.