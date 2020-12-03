‘It’s just ridiculous’: Some Chicagoans frustrated by lack of mail service

CHICAGO — Some Chicagoans are growing aggravated and frustrated waiting for mail by the Postal Service.

Tired of waiting at home, this week, Dionne Bostic went to the Auburn Park post office.

“Every time I put in my tracking my number, it shows it’s at the post office,” said Bostic. “I stood in line 45 mins, just to find out I’m not getting my packages.”

And she’s not alone as complaints continue to come in from across the city. People are waiting for mail, checks, medicine and more.

Images of Mounting mail outside Mount Greenwood’s post office have been circulating on social media. Lori Cross said her mail comes once about every two weeks and when it does arrive, it’s at night.

“It’s just ridiculous and to see the pile of mail outside the facility,” said Lori Cross. “‘We’re short, this it’s COVID, this COVID,’ that quit blaming the pandemic and do something about it and that’s the problem — no ones doing anything about it.”

On the North Side, Congresswoman Jan Schakowky said she received nearly 100 calls over the Thanksgiving weekend about mail service. She said postal service leadership told her they would reassign eight letter carriers to the problem areas in her district and are working to hire more.

“It’s been really difficult for people dependent right at this COVID moment on the postal service,” Schkowsky said. “So we need to deal with this.”

Union leaders say the problems predate the pandemic.

“It’s just some bad operational decisions, late starting times,” said Mack Julion, President of Branch 11 – Chicago National Association of Letter Carriers. “COVID has just exposed the understaffing in the district.”

USPS sent in the following statement after WGN reached out. If you have issues, you can call USPS at 312-983-8403.

We are checking to see if there is any validity to your inquiry regarding Auburn Park. Letter carriers are hired continuously throughout the year and on an as needed basis. The U.S. Postal Service is a responsible employer that prudently matches our workforce to an evolving workload and adjusts staffing continuously. The Chicago District has a dedicated workforce that services nearly 1.3 million delivery points daily. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. We continue to encourage any customer that has a concern with their delivery of mail to contact their local Postal station or our Consumer Affairs office at 312-983-8403.