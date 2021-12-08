‘It’s hard’: Families of unsolved Chicago gun violence cases provided holiday gifts, meal

CHICAGO — A faith-based social club provided a holiday meals and gifts Wednesday to family members of those killed in Chicago cold cases.

Parents for Peace and Justice teamed up with another organization to try to shine a light on the lives of some Chicagoans who have lost a loved one to gun violence in the city.

Maria Moroy’s daughter Angie was gunned down two years ago next week while walking alone in Little Village.

“This is my Angie Moroy,” Moroy said. “Somebody shot her and we don’t know who.”

When Elizabeth Ramirez lost her son Harry, she was helped form Parents for Peace and Justice.

“It’s hard you know Christmas, any holiday is hard for us moms because it’s one less Christmas gift under the tree,” Ramirez said.

The family members of several unsolved cases received holiday gifts and a dinner on the Northwest Side.

“If we can shine some light bring some hope even just staying and standing together in there,” Co-founder Robert Torres said.

To donate to Parents for Peace and Justice, click here.