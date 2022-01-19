‘It’s freezing’: Chicagoans brace for unwelcomed return of frigid temps

CHICAGO — Temperatures in Chicago dropped like a tear Wednesday as colder air blew into the region.

“It’s cold, it’s pretty cold out here,” said Chicago’s DeShawn Jackson.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures across the region plunged more than 20 degrees in less than 20 hours, with the windchill making it feel like 1 degree. Even the suburbs seemed to shiver as icicles formed on the Lakefront.

The freezing air made for the perfect day to stay indoors, but lifelong Chicagoan Art Susman told WGN News it was business as usual — a stroll along the Lakefront.

If locals followed the frozen footsteps on the salted sidewalks downtown, they would see the sure sign of winter. Among them, the steaming skyline as crews continued standing on scaffolding, working to burnish the buildings along the Chicago River.

As for the Magnificient Mile, it was a sort of frigid fashion show.

“This hat is a favorite because, yes, it is warm,” Cynthia Barnett said. “It’s distinctive, and I’m small and I feel small people want to feel important sometimes. This hat is practically as tall as I am.”

Elsewhere, Thomas Scintola says he’s rolling with the weather-induced punches.

“Making loops around the city,” Scintola said. “Riding the longboard, of course, not really the smartest decision with the cold weather and everything.”

A veteran skater had some advice for all of Chicago during the coming cold front: play it cool.

“I think the cold is like a mindset,” Chrisellyn Flauta said. “If you just believe you’re not cold, you get over it and move on with your life.”