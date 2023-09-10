CHICAGO — Dozens donned their running shoes on Sunday morning to help keep Chicago’s parks in good shape.

Participants in the first “Run for the Parks” fundraiser ran and walked along the lakefront from the South Side to the North Side.

More than 150 people of all ages stepped off at 31st Street Beach for the 5K that celebrates the Chicago Parks Foundation’s 10th anniversary. The foundation is a public–private partnership that helps care for and bring attention to more than 600 parks in the city.

“It’s fantastic,” race participant Khoa Dao said. “It’s a nice day, nice and sunny and the parks are always fantastic to run through.”

Participants had the option to run or walk the three-mile course, but regardless of how they got to the finish line, some say it is all about the sense of accomplishment.

“It was tiring and hot but I managed to do it and I find that I find excitement in accomplishing something,” said race participant Gui Hees.

Organizers say they hope the family-friendly event will help engage others to get involved in the community.

“It’s great to be able to come out and support our wonderful staff that do so much to help people get engaged with the parks and support all the wonderful activities it has to offer all Chicagoans,” Karen Sheehan a Chicago Parks Foundation board member.