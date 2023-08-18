Approaching 100 days in office, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he’s confident that he has laid a firm foundation, though he says it is clear that there is a lot of work to do.

This week, Mayor Johnson announced one of his biggest decisions yet, his pick for Chicago Police Superintendent. Johnson says he remains focused on investing in constitutional policing and tackling the root causes of crime.

“Everyone knows it’s going to take all of us to solve the violence happening in the City of Chicago,” Johnson said. “I’m fully aware of what I inherited.”

In highlighting his first months in office, Johnson points to his efforts to boost youth summer employment.

“Success for me is making sure we are investing in people. We can do that immediately, and we’ve done that,” Johnson said.

The mayor continues to sidestep questions on the firing of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s top doctor and communicator.

“I’ve been reluctant to talk about it because I don’t believe it’s moral, because to discuss someone’s termination, the consequence of that, you are asking me to degrade or be critical and I don’t believe the public space is appropriate space to do that,” Johnson said.

Another top issue for the city is housing asylum seekers and Mayor Johnson says he is working to collaborate with every level of government.

“We’re going to continue to find more spaces. Addressing the unhoused as a whole,” Johnson said.

Another one of his legislative priorities is the long-stalled “Bring Chicago Home” plan. The plan would raise the real estate transfer tax on million-dollar properties, over the objections of some in the business community, to fund the city’s fight against homelessness.

“Are there challenges ahead? Absolutely, do I feel confident that we’ve laid a firm foundation to build a better stronger safer Chicago? I certainly do. Johnson said.

As the first day of school approaches, Johnson says he is proud CPS and the teacher’s union are finally working together. Johnson wouldn’t give details on long-term plans for CEO Pedro Martinez, but says he is grateful that Martinez is embracing the collaborative spirit.