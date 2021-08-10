It’s back! Six Flags Great America’s Fright Fest set to return

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America’s Fright Fest is coming back.

The fest, now in its 30th year, opens September 18 and running select days and weekend through Halloween.

Six Flags said it will have two new haunted houses and nine scare zones as part of this year’s festival. More information on their website. They are also hiring “monsters” to help staff the park during the fest.

Fright Fest was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roller coasters did not operate for all of that year and the water park was open for about half of 2020’s season.

The park reopened in March of 2021.

Six Flags said it will announce more Fright Fest details closer to opening day.