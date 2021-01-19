‘It’s a nightmare’: Family hopes for justice after 26-year-old mother killed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – The family of a young mother of two gunned down in Humboldt Park spoke out Tuesday in hopes for justice.

It was a night spent celebrating her 26th birthday that ended in tragedy.

Qiana Harding was sitting in her car near the intersection of Hamlin and Chicago with her female cousin just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Chicago police said another car pulled up alongside them and someone opened fired. Harding was struck twice in the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

“It’s a nightmare and I’m trying to wake up,” grandmother Joyce Gatlin said.

Gatlin was babysitting Harding’s 10-month-old daughter at the time and got phone call. She rushed to the hospital after receiving the horrible news.

“To have gone to the morgue today and see her face on that screen, I would not wish that on anybody to ever have to go through,” said Gatlin.

Harding was raised in Chicago and then lived in Wisconsin for a period of time, according to family. She moved back to Humboldt Park about a year ago and was working as a certified nursing assistant.

“She always kept a job, she struggled to make it for her son and daughter. She was so glad to have a daughter and now that baby won’t even know her,” Gatlin said.

As far as a motive, the family is at a loss. They think the shooting could have been a case of mistaken identify and are hoping someone will come forward.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.