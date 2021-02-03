‘It could have been prevented’: Family mourns 15-year-old girl killed in deadly shooting spree

EVANSTON, Ill. — The family of 15-year-old Damia Smith, the latest victim of a deadly shooting spree last month, is speaking out about the tragic loss.

Damia Smith

Smith’s mother tells WGN she had been by her daughter’s side daily at Comer Children’s Hospital for the past three weeks. While Smith’s mother says she isn’t ready to speak publicly, Damia’s cousin, Erica Howard, says the 15-year-old was loved and everyone’s favorite.

“That’s my baby,” Howard said. “It’s really hard being without her.”

Damia Smith was a sophomore at Morgan Park High School, where she was a dance team member. She was also a young woman of faith, the family says, with dreams of becoming a pediatrician.

“She is an absolute reflection of her mother,” Howard said.

Smith becomes the fifth person to die following a random shooting spree that stretched from Chicago’s South Side to Evanston on Saturday, Jan. 9. According to police, Jason Nightengale, 32, first shot and killed a 30-year-old University of Chicago PH.D. student Yiran Fan in an East Hyde Park parking garage.

Nightengale then shot two women at a nearby apartment building, killing security guard Aisha Newell, a mother of two, and injuring a 77-year-old woman who was retrieving her mail.

Detectives say Nightengale then carjacked a man and drove to 93rd and Halstead, killing Anthony Faulker during an attempted robbery. Police say Nightengale also injured an 81-year-old woman. Damia Smith was injured when Nightengale shot her in the head as she rode in the back of her mother’s SUV. He then drove to Evanston, where he shot a killed a woman he had taken hostage at an IHOP. He was later killed during a shootout with police.

No motives in the shooting have been made clear. Family members of Nightenhale have said the alleged shooter was troubled. The news, however, is not much solace to Smith’s family.

“It could have been prevented,” Howard said. “He posted about it for several days. I feel if someone would have taken the initiative, taken his lies more seriously, taken his threats more seriously, Damia would be here today and the other victims would be here today.”