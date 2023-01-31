CHICAGO — Illinois State Police troopers suffered injuries after almost getting hit by a car involved in an alleged theft, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened on 47th Street near the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago around 5 p.m.

ISP troopers attempted to stop a carjacking suspect in the area. The driver of the stolen vehicle then swerved toward responding troopers.

The troopers were able to avoid direct contact with the vehicle but still suffered injuries, ISP said.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information was made available by police.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.