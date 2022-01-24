ISP trooper among 2 found dead on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A member of the Illinois State Police was among two people found shot to death Monday afternoon in a car on the Far South Side, according to a Chicago police alert.

A man, 30, was found dead with a gunshot to his head near the intersection of East 110th Street and Avenue E. The man was an employee of the Illinois State Police, according to an internal alert issued by the CPD. Sources told WGN that the man was a state trooper assigned to patrol Chicago-area expressways.

A 31-year-old woman was found dead in the car, too. She was also shot in the head, according to Chicago police.

A weapon was recovered, according to police.

The Illinois State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.