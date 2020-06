BLUE ISLAND, Ill. – A body was found Thursday night in the Little Calumet River, ISP said.

Just after 8 p.m., Illinois State Police received a call from Blue Island police about a deceased body found in the Little Calumet River near 13200 South Ann Street.

State police were notified and are currently investigating.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.