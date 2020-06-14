ISP: 2 shot on Dan Ryan Saturday afternoon

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

CHICAGO – State police are investigating after a double shooting Saturday afternoon on the Dan Ryan.

Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to the southbound lanes of I-94 at 59th Street.

Two people were shot on the interstate and transported to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Local southbound lanes were closed for several hours and reopened just after 8 p.m.

The circumstances around the double shooting are not known at this time.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.