IRS taxpayer assistance center in Chicago open Saturday

The Internal Revenue Service is offering special hours this Saturday at its taxpayer assistance center in Chicago’s Loop.

Hours run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 230 South Dearborn street.

No appointment is required.

You can receive help on a number of your questions.

More information at IRS.gov/Help.

IRS recommends visitors come prepared.

Individuals should bring the following information:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and

Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

An email address and

Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.