IRS taxpayer assistance center in Chicago open Saturday

The Internal Revenue Service is offering special hours this Saturday at its taxpayer assistance center in Chicago’s Loop.
Hours run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 230 South Dearborn street.
No appointment is required.
You can receive help on a number of your questions.
More information at IRS.gov/Help.
IRS recommends visitors come prepared.
Individuals should bring the following information:
- Current government-issued photo identification,
- Social Security cards and/or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and
- Any IRS letters or notices received and requested documents.
During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:
- A current mailing address,
- An email address and
- Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.