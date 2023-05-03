AMES, Iowa – A Chicago native who is a member of the Iowa State Cyclone football team was booked Wednesday on sexual abuse and domestic assault charges.

Aidan Ralph

The charges against Aidan Ralph, 20, stem from a December 2022 incident involving his girlfriend. Criminal complaints filed in the case say Ralph’s girlfriend came to his apartment in the 600 block of S 17th Street in the early morning hours of December 3, 2022. Police say they had been dating for about three years at the time of the incident.

They began arguing after Ralph accused the victim of cheating on him. The complaint says he shoved the victim multiple times and then shoved her into a set of stairs. The impact caused a stress fracture to her spine, causing “great pain and visible swelling.”

Ralph admitted to police he shoved the victim and his actions caused her injuries.

The victim allegedly asked Ralph to call for emergency medical services but he refused. The complaint said the victim removed her pants to examine the injury and relieve some of the pain. At that point, police say Ralph forced himself on the victim and raped her. Despite the victim’s repeated pleas to stop and her cries of pain, he allegedly ignored her and “physically flipped [redacted] over so that she was facing away from Ralph so that he could not see her crying.” The complaint says he began raping her again. He later stopped and attempted to get the victim to perform oral sex, but she refused.

The complaint said because of their size difference, she felt unable to physically get Ralph off of her.

Ralph is listed as a 6′ 2″, 220-pound redshirt sophomore linebacker on the Iowa State Cyclones’ football roster. He joined the team out of De La Salle High School in Chicago in 2021. In two seasons in Ames, he has yet to see any game action and is not listed on the team’s depth chart.

A spokesman with Iowa State Athletics Department Matt Schoultz says he has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Ralph is being held on a $11,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case on May 15.