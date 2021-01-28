Investigators: Man shot by Joliet officer after he pulled a gun, pointed it at police

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet officer shot a 30-year-old man multiple times Thursday morning, according to investigators, after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance arrived on the 1200 block of Nicholson Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Joliet police.

Investigators with the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force said police on the scene were speaking with a 30-year-old man when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at an officer. The officer then fired at the man, striking him multiple times.

Police on the scene gave the man medical aid until he was transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center and underwent surgery, where he remains in stable condition.

Joliet police referred the shooting investigation to the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force immediately after it happened.

In its preliminary report issued Thursday, the task force said “multiple witnesses” corroborated the officers’ versions of events, but the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

