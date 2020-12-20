Investigation underway after two people found dead on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man and an adult woman were found dead inside a car late Saturday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were found inside a vehicle in a parking garage on the 3200 block of West 64th Street at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Both individuals had sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on scene.

On background, police said a handgun was discovered inside the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.