CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Pilsen Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., there were reports of shots fired at and by Chicago police near 18th and Morgan streets. No police officers were injured and reports say that one person may have been shot in the back. Police have not confirmed that information.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said officers are interviewing persons of interest.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.