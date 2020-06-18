Investigation underway after man shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A shooting investigation Thursday morning in the Loop has State Street closed from Lake to Randolph.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street. Police said a man was driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive, when a black SUV approached and he was shot in the arm.

The man made his way to State Street and waved down police. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s wound, and he was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one in custody. Area 3 Detectives are investigating.

