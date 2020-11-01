Investigation underway after man shot by police in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. — State investigators have begun examining if the use of force was justified after Dolton police shot a man Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said body camera footage will be released to the public after the family and their lawyers have a chance to view it. A bystander captured footage of the incident on a cell phone camera.

The 14-second video has been widely circulated on social media, beginning with a woman off-camera watching the scene unfold.

19-year-old Catteris Doty backs away from officers as the woman can be heard saying that Doty did not have a gun.

Three officers closed in on Doty, with one officer heard ordering Doty to drop a gun.

Doty raises his arm, and according to police, two officers opened fire.

Doty has undergone two surgeries and is in stable condition at Christ Hospital.

“I want to know why. Why so many bullets? Why? I want to know why,” Doty’s mother Patrice Eason-Watson said.

Eason-Watson said she spoke with Doty at the hospital on Saturday, and said he was hanging out with friends in Dolton. She said Doty was not armed.

“My son is not the first and I’m sure he’s not the last,” Eason-Watson said.

Dolton police have offered a different narrative of the event, with Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers saying police were called to the area just after 9:15 p.m. responding to a complaint of a man with a gun.

“The officers issued repeated commands to the subject to show his hands, as the offender began to flee,” Rogers said.

Rogers said Doty turned and pointed his weapon at officers, leading to officers to fire at Doty.

Community activist and Dolton trustee Andrew Holmes hopes for a transparent process.

“Now, if he drew that weapon and pointed it at the officer, I hope 100 percent that it’s on video camera,” Holmes said.

Fellow activist Stringer Harris said the body camera footage will tell the story, and asked the community to remain calm in the process.

“We’ve seen too many times where law enforcement gets behind a story and misleads the community, and we’ve also seen where the community misleads the community. What I’m asking people to do is to be objective and don’t be subjective to any and everything that you see,” Harris said.

Doty’s mother said she will view the footage with Illinois State Police investigators in the upcoming days.

The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty.