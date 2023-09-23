CHICAGO — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment on the city’s South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials say the blaze broke out at the Lawless Garden apartments in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the fire started inside of a tenth-floor unit and was quickly extinguished. Three people were inside the unit at the time the blaze broke out and were not injured.

Chicago fire officials say they implemented a “shelter in place” order for units that were not directly impacted by the fire.

Officials say the building’s smoke alarms were working, but some residents on scene said they did not hear them go off.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire and officials say an investigation is underway.