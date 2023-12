CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Chicago River near the Loop Friday morning, CFD said.

According to police, the body was found in the 100 block of E. Wacker Drive around 9:37 a.m. The body was identified as an adult male and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is pending, and police are investigating the incident.

WGN is following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.