Investigation underway after 2-year-old girl fatally shot in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — An active investigation is underway after a toddler was fatally shot in south suburban Harvey.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 15300 block of Lexington Avenue after receiving a call that a child was shot. An official said a 2-year-old girl, identified as Majestee Hale, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 2-year-old was transported to Ingalls Memorial Hospital where she later died.

According to police, the shooting was not a drive-by.

Police said this was an isolated incident and an active investigation is underway. No further information has been provided at this time.

Harvey police released the following statement:

We are heart-broken that violence on the streets took the life of one of our innocent children and will be working with the proper law enforcement agencies to bring the responsible parties to justice.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 708-331-3030.