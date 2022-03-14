Investigation continues into wrongful arrest of Waukegan teen



WAUKEGAN, Ill. — One month after Waukegan police wrongfully arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy, the investigation continues.



Martell Williams was pulled from his classroom at Waukegan High School in February. His lawyer Kevin O’Connor said the 15-year-old was taken to the police station where detectives failed to call his mother and tricked him into falsely confessing to an armed robbery and attempted murder.

Williams was playing a high school basketball game at the time of the robbery.

O’Connor contends that Interim Police Chief Keith Zupec said there would be no disciplinary action against the detectives involved in obtaining the false confession.

Waukegan elected officials deny reports that a decision has been made.

As for any decisions regarding discipline against the detectives in question, spokespeople for the City of Waukegan issued a statement that said: “The City is engaging with an independent law enforcement consulting firm to review not only how this case was handled, but all of the City’s policies regarding the investigation, arrest, interrogation, and charging of juvenile suspects.”

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart also issued a statement that said: “We are continuing to investigate the case and how we can require police to eliminate tactics that lead to false confessions. We have already scheduled additional training with Waukegan and other departments to address this issue.”

Spokespeople with Waukegan Public Schools also issued a statement to WGN that said the investigation is complete into school officials actions the day Williams was arrested and action is forthcoming. A dialogue has been opened between the school district and the Williams’ lawyer.