Investigation continues after 3-year-old girl shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl continues to recover, and police continue searching for answers, after a shooting in West Englewood Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near 70th Street and Damen Avenue in West Englewood. The girl’s family said she was playing in the front of the house at the time of the shooting. The family said they heard what they thought were fireworks but was actually gunfire, and the girl was shot in the chest.

She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The 3-year-old recently celebrated a birthday.

Police said witnesses were cooperating, and that the shooter pulled up in a vehicle.

Police said there is a possibility it is related to a shooting that happened nearby at 71st Street and Honore Street, about 55 minutes earlier Tuesday. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the rear and one of his calves. Police said whoever shot the 15-year-old was also in a vehicle. The teen is hospitalized in good condition.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the girl is alert and talking, but she has a long recovery ahead. Her mother is at her bedside.

Holmes is once again pleading for justice.