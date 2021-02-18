Inspector General report slams Chicago police for response to George Floyd protests

SkyCam9 over protests on Saturday, May 30, over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHICAGO – Chicago’s Office of the Inspector General has released a new report slamming Chicago police’s response to protests and violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The report, released Thursday, said CPD’s high-ranking officers failed to give clear plans to frontline officers.

“The challenges in responding to large-scale protests and unrest amidst a global pandemic were daunting, but the efforts of CPD and the City to stem unrest were marked, almost without exception, by confusion and lack of coordination in the field, emanating from failures of intelligence assessment, major event planning, field communication and operation, administrative systems and, most significantly, leadership from CPD’s highest ranks,” the office said.

The report highlighted alleged breakdowns and failures in three specific areas:

Police’s mass arrest process ” resulted in its failure to arrest some offenders, the unsubstantiated detention and subsequent release of some arrestees without charges, and risks to officer and arrestee safety,” the report said.

The report states that CPD did not fulfil its reporting obligations with respects to its use of force and lacked clear guidance for its officers on their reporting obligations.

The report states Chicago police’s gaps in relevant policies and structure “crippled” accountability processes.

Following its release, some community activists around the city are calling for Supt. David Brown to step down.

“We need people who understand this city,” activist Ja’Mal Green said. “We knew at the time CPD was not handling protests well.”

In response, CPD said the department conducted its own review after the unrest and released the following statement.

“Public safety and constitutional policing are not mutually exclusive. The Chicago Police Department is continually striving to ensure officers treat all individuals they encounter with fairness, equity, and respect. We have conducted an initial review of the Office of the Inspector General’s report and will continue to review its findings. Additionally, following the civil unrest between May 29, 2020, and June 12, 2020, CPD conducted an after-action review of the Department’s response to the widespread criminal activity. The review included discussion about areas that required improvement during the large-scale emergency response, including accountability, planning and preparedness, command and control, training, and communication. The results of this after-action review have since informed the Department on how to best respond to similar situations while protecting public safety and the rights of all individuals involved. This includes changes that were implemented in areas that were highlighted for improvement. CPD will continually review procedures and strategies used in these large-scale responses to ensure accountability at every level.”

Read the full statement from mayor’s office below.

“The events that transpired in Chicago–and around the country–following the murder of George Floyd were truly without precedent. Chicago experienced a massive civic uprising on a scale not seen in decades, with the persistent presence of agitators who came to our city armed for a fight with police and who hijacked otherwise peaceful protests, along with criminal enterprises that took advantage of the unrest to loot businesses across the city. There is no question that this series of circumstances, which repeated itself over several weeks all over the city, challenged our resources and dramatically impacted the response by the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, our 911 system and other key, frontline City departments. “While the OIG report mentions in passing the circumstances from other cities, the fact is that every major city in the country–from New York to Los Angeles, Seattle to Denver, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and many others–faced similar, unprecedented waves of protest and violence. To tell the story of those historic days of late May and early June without fully putting these episodes in that important context is to miss the mark. “As the Chicago Police Department acknowledged itself in its own candid and robust after-action report, there were many instances in which its efforts fell short systemically and where individual officers and supervisors failed to uphold the high standards that the public should expect from anyone who wears the badge. These officers were and will be held accountable, as noted by Superintendent David Brown at the time. The fact that CPD under the leadership of Superintendent Brown has owned responsibility for its challenges and embraced the opportunity to do better is noteworthy. There were a number of lessons learned and opportunities for improvement that were put into place over the course of the summer and fall–notably in connection with the federal election.”