Insight Hospital, formerly Mercy, reopens emergency room to ambulance service

CHICAGO — Insight Hospital and Medical Center in Bronzeville, the former Mercy Hospital, is celebrating the reopening of the emergency room to ambulance service.

Mercy Hospital was one of the oldest hospitals in the city when its owners petitioned the state more than 15 months ago to close its doors, and rebrand as an outpatient clinic with no emergency or inpatient services.

The community rallied against that plan, saying they needed this to remain a full service hospital — a safety net hospital, they called it.

Mercy filed for bankruptcy in February last year. Insight took over in April and reopened in June.

Just a few weeks ago, Insight convinced the state Department of the Health it was ready to take patients brought by ambulance.