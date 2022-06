When you think of Chicago Deep dish pizza, Lou Malnati’s is top of mind for many.

Started as an Italian-family business on an Irish holiday on March 17, 1971, Malnati’s remains family-owned, with patriarch Lou working six days a week.

Marc Malnati is now chairman of the board for the Chicago business that has over 70 locations across four states.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood goes inside the kitchen to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the famous Chicago deep dish pizza is made.