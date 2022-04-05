CHICAGO — Baseball is back this week with the Chicago White Sox traveling to Detroit for the season opener against the Tigers on Thursday.

On the South Side Tuesday, the Sox were showing off some cool new offerings for fans who visit Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

The season was postponed by two weeks following the 99-day lockout. But once the owners and players reached a new collective bargaining agreement, Sox fans breathed a collective sigh of relief knowing the team is a serious World Series contender.

The Sox want the fan experience at the stadium worthy of a championship, too.

Inside the newly renovated 5,000 square-foot Wintrust Scout Lounge, there’s a lounge, bard and private dining room. Behind the upscale bar is a fan favorite returning to the ballpark this year — Miller Lite.

Some of the new food offerings include sliders with beer cheese, potato cheese pierogis, Rainbow Cones will also be available — and brats wrapped in pretzels.

There will also be a number of fan giveaways.

The Sox are a legitimate World Series contender with a roster of fun young players. The team’s home opener is scheduled for one week from Tuesday, which is April 12 against the Seattle Mariners.