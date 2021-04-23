Inside look at how one North Side high school is handling return of CPS students

CHICAGO — With CPS high school students back in class for the first time since the start of the pandemic, WGN News got an inside look at how a school in Edgewater is handling the restart.

Mary Beck, principal of Senn High School, is ecstatic to have students back.

“There’s a lot of smiles,” Beck said. “I’ve stopped myself from giving hugs, like three, so it’s been good.”

It’s been more than a year since students walked the halls at Senn.

“To have everyone back in the building. I the building that I primarily been in by myself since last March has been,” Beck said. “It’s what school is supposed to be like. I’m not supposed to walk though empty halls.”

High school students were the last group of CPS students make a return to in-person learning. Around 36%, or 26,000 kids, were expected back.

Principal Mary Beck said all students and staff are health-screened daily at the door. Staff are also randomly-tested for COVID-19.

Students are also required to wipe down their desks before and after they sit down. Some classes are being held outside.

“We are really utilizing our whole campus,” Beck said. “We don’t have just one entrance anymore we have five different entrances.”

Principal Beck said they anticipate to have more students opt into in-person learning as time goes on.