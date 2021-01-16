Inquiry into police raids led by Rep. Danny Davis aims to spark nationwide reform

CHICAGO — Several families spoke out as part of an inquiry by Congressman Danny Davis into no-knock warrants and wrong police raids in Chicago.

“My children did not deserve what they went through. I cannot answer for the amount of trauma. I don’t know how long it will carry out. It is inevitable,” victim Krystal Archie said.

Archie’s family isn’t alone.

“Guns pointed at my face, guns pointed at my grandson’s face. We were talked to like you would talk to a dog,” fellow victim Cynthia Eason said.

Following the release of the video of the wrongful raid on Anjanette Young’s home, calls for police reform have been renewed across the city.

“Police violence against Black people is not new in 2020, other people just started to recognize it,” attorney Keenan Saulter said.

Young’s attorney is calling for a more independent Civilian Office of Police Accountability and a more transparent release of body camera video.

Emails released by the mayor’s office last month show the city planned to release this body camera video to Young over a year ago, but COPA intervened.

Young obtained the video through a federal lawsuit.

One lawyer who represents more than 30 children traumatized by wrong raids is calling for stricter rules for officers to follow.

“Don’t point guns at young children,” attorney Al Hofeld Jr. said.

City advocates say wrongful raids must stop before more damage is done.

“This is something they will live with for the rest of their lives,” Archie said.