A prisoner was found dead Wednesday afternoon at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago’s Loop.

According to the Department of Justice, prison officials found 52-year-old James Leo Leparski unresponsive and were unable to revive him.

Leparski had been at MCC since October of 2019. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Officials say no one else was hurt, and the public was never in any danger.