Infinity nursing home workers end strike, reach tentative agreement after 12 days

CHICAGO – After 12 days, nearly 700 Chicago area nursing home workers are headed back to work.
The Infinity workers went on strike nearly two weeks ago after being without a contract since June. Infinity owns 11 long-term care facilities in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.
Workers said chronic short staffing and lack of PPE were among their many concerns.
During a virtual press conference Friday night, SEIU Local 73 announced the workers came to a tentative agreement to return back to work.
According to Greg Kelley of SEIU, striking workers won the following at the bargaining table.
- Three-year contract
- Minimum raise of $1 an hour with average of $2 an hour.
- Pandemic pay will increase from two an hour to 2.50 an hour.
- Workers gain five days of sick time.
- More PPE.
This still will be updated once more information becomes available.