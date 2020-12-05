Infinity nursing home workers end strike, reach tentative agreement after 12 days

CHICAGO – After 12 days, nearly 700 Chicago area nursing home workers are headed back to work.

The Infinity workers went on strike nearly two weeks ago after being without a contract since June. Infinity owns 11 long-term care facilities in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

Workers said chronic short staffing and lack of PPE were among their many concerns.

During a virtual press conference Friday night, SEIU Local 73 announced the workers came to a tentative agreement to return back to work.

According to Greg Kelley of SEIU, striking workers won the following at the bargaining table.

Three-year contract

Minimum raise of $1 an hour with average of $2 an hour.

Pandemic pay will increase from two an hour to 2.50 an hour.

Workers gain five days of sick time.

More PPE.

This still will be updated once more information becomes available.