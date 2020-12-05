Infinity nursing home workers end strike, reach tentative agreement after 12 days

CHICAGO – After 12 days, nearly 700 Chicago area nursing home workers are headed back to work.

The Infinity workers went on strike nearly two weeks ago after being without a contract since June. Infinity owns 11 long-term care facilities in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

Workers said chronic short staffing and lack of PPE were among their many concerns.

During a virtual press conference Friday night, SEIU Local 73 announced the workers came to a tentative agreement to return back to work.

According to Greg Kelley of SEIU, striking workers won the following at the bargaining table.

  • Three-year contract
  • Minimum raise of $1 an hour with average of $2 an hour.
  • Pandemic pay will increase from two an hour to 2.50 an hour.
  • Workers gain five days of sick time.
  • More PPE.

This still will be updated once more information becomes available.

