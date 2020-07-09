Infant grazed by stray bullet on West Side

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 7-month-old boy was grazed by a stray bullet Wednesday night in Lawndale.

At around 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Albany Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police believe the boy was traveling inside a vehicle with two relatives when a man in a black SUV pulled along side. The man began to fire shots at a group of males on a corner and the boy was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

He suffered a graze wound to the ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

If you saw something, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.