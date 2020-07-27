Infant critically wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford expressway

CHICAGO — An infant was critically wounded during a shooting on the Bishop Ford expressway in Chicago Monday, according to Illinois State Police.
State police said preliminary reported indicate the infant was in the backseat of a car that was driving northbound on I-94 around 11:15 a.m. The car was near 115th Street when the driver of the car reported hearing a gunshot.
According to state police, the driver then noticed the infant in the backseat was injured.
The driver took the infant to the hospital.
Pastor Donovan Price told reporters that shooting was an “altercation between family members.” He said the child is “doing well.”
No other information was provided.