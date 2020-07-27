Infant critically wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford expressway

CHICAGO — An infant was critically wounded during a shooting on the Bishop Ford expressway in Chicago Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

Nearly 30 officers have responded to Comer Children’s hospital to calm a tense situation after reports that a child was shot and brought there for treatment. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lpmHwWpkAM — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) July 27, 2020

State police said preliminary reported indicate the infant was in the backseat of a car that was driving northbound on I-94 around 11:15 a.m. The car was near 115th Street when the driver of the car reported hearing a gunshot.

According to state police, the driver then noticed the infant in the backseat was injured.

The driver took the infant to the hospital.

Pastor Donovan Price told reporters that shooting was an “altercation between family members.” He said the child is “doing well.”

Pastor Donovan Price says there was an “altercation between family members “ after a 10-month-old was shot in the temple. He says the child is “doing well.” @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/PJRAgATA2r — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) July 27, 2020

No other information was provided.