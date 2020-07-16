Indiana mayors close beaches as tourists cause crowds, coronavirus cases rise

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The rise in COVID-19 cases in one northwest Indiana community is forcing the closure of beaches there Thursday, getting mixed reactions as the region heads into a hot summer weekend.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday through Thursday, July 23 the lakefront in Michigan City, IN will be closed to the public. The beaches in Whiting, IN have also been shut down.

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry knows the decision to close the city’s beaches on what is expected to be a hot and humid summer weekend will be unpopular, but he said coronavirus numbers in the community are moving in the wrong direction.

“I’m in the doghouse all the time – I figure it’s in the fine print of my job,” Parry said.

Parry said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths combined with the large number of people who come from the Chicago area convinced him the closure was in the best interest of public health.

“We decided that we had to hit the pause button,” Parry said.

The executive order was upsetting to tourists like Mat McGuire, who came from Ohio.

“I don’t think it’ll be good for tourism. I feel bad for the people who came here and can’t go to the beach,” McGuire said.

“I saw how beautiful the beaches were and I wanted to stay for four more days, abd it kind of breaks my heart,” Leighann Bauman said.

Some called it an overreaction, saying it’s possible to keep socially-distanced in the sand and sun.

“Obviously everybody’s staying socially distant, it’s easy to have fun why close the beaches?” said Tia Mcgee of Lafayette.

Resident Paula Perschke says she supports the mayor’s decision, and public officials must take action to stop the spread of the virus.

“You got to do something. You got to do something. It’s just going to be a giant cesspool of Corona if you don’t. So I’m all for it,” she said.

Others say news media outlets are blowing the pandemic out of proportion. Resident Andrew Serafin says he won’t wear a mask and he should be able to go to the beach.

“It’s a choice. You’re wearing a mask, wearing a mask, I’m not wearing one, because I’m healthy,” Serafin said. “Since this country was born, we’re about freedom. That’s all we’re about, we’re about freedom.”

This week, the governor of Indiana announced the state will not advance to the next stage of the reopening plan for at least two weeks because of increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate.