CHICAGO — Construction on the inbound Kennedy Expressway is nearing completion, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

A sequenced reopening to remove the work zone is scheduled to begin, weather permitting, Thursday.

IDOT says overnight lane and ramp closures will be needed to safely remove the barricades and apply new pavement markings. At least one inbound lane will remain open at all times.

Those closures include:

Thursday, Dec. 7

Starting at 8 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Kimball and Milwaukee avenues.

At the same time, intermittent ramp closures between Belmont/Kedzie Avenue and Division Street will take place.

Starting at midnight, the reversible express lanes will be fully closed.

By 5 a.m. Friday the inbound Kennedy (lanes/ramps) will be fully reopened from Kimball Avenue heading south. The express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction only.

Friday, Dec. 8

Starting at 8 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Keeler and Kimball avenues.

At the same time, intermittent ramp closures between Keeler and Kimball avenues will also take place.

The reversible express lanes will remain open.

By 8 a.m. Saturday the inbound Kennedy (lanes/ramps) will be fully reopened from Keeler Avenue heading south. The express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction only.

