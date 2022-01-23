In-person services resuming at Illinois driver’s license offices

CHICAGO (AP) — There is some good news for Illinois motorists who have been waiting all month for the Secretary of State’s office to resume in-person services.

Secretary of State Jesse White’s office said offices — including driver services facilities — that have been closed since Jan. 3 because of the surge in positive COVID-19 cases across Illinois are opening up again on Monday. Those offices that operate on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, according to a news release.

White’s office said people who come to the offices will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing when they arrive.

Also, those residents who want to schedule appointments at one of the facilities where appointments are required can do so beginning the morning the facilities reopen.

But his office said people can continue to conduct a lot of their business online, such as renewing license plate stickers, obtain duplicate driver’s license or identification cars, and file business services documents. Also, some residents will be able to renew their driver’s licenses or identification cards online and are encouraged to call 217-785-1424 to find out if they are eligible to do so.