In anticipation of heavy snowfall, Chicagoans on the hunt for supplies

CHICAGO — Residents all over the Chicago area are scrambling to prepare for the heaviest snowfall yet this winter.

Store managers say locals across the Chicago area have been in-and-out of various businesses in search of shovels, salt and snowblowers. County officials say they are also gearing up for the worse.

“Trying to find spark plugs and other stuff for my snowblower cause both of them actually broke last weekend in the snow,” said shopper Frank Loschiavo. “So I’m trying to find the stuff to get it fixed up to prepare for the storm.”

Loschiavo is prepping for a storm that could bring up to 12 inches of snow. Loschiavo, like many other customers that came to Ace Hardware in Des Plaines in search of supplies.

Rich Sawchuck, manager of Ace Hardware, said the store was prepared.

“We have salt out. We have shovels out and put together. Snow brushes. Roof rakes and everything else for what they say this storm is going to be,” Sawchuck said.

Store managers say snow blowers are all sold out. It’s news some are disappointed to hear as parts of Cook County could see up to 12 inches of snow over the next day as a winter storm moves across the area starting Tuesday night.

The county’s Department of Transportation and Highways (IDOT) is monitoring conditions, adding that the state will send salt and plow trucks to clear the road.

“Our dedicated drifters have worked long hours and will be out in the county’s four districts until the county routes are completely cleared so our residents can safely get to their destination,” Nathan Roseberry, assistant superintendent of the Department of Transportation and Highways, said.

Added President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle: “Municipalities are also opening warming centers. If you don’t have adequate heating in your home, we implore you to seek out one of these shelters.”

