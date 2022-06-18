CHICAGO —There will soon be improvements for a high-traffic bike lane on the Far North Side.

Alderpersons from the 40th and 48th wards hosted an event in Edgewater on Saturday to share plans for the Clark Street bike lane.

In the coming weeks, locals will see changes on Clark between Rosehill Drive and Devon Avenue.

On hand for the announcement were the Chicago Department of Transportation’s Safe Bike ambassadors to share details and give helmets away to riders.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th Ward) spoke about the endeavor.

“Ninety-five percent of the cars that come barreling down Clark Street are going to Lakeshore Drive or Ashland Avenue. Same thing on Broadway and Sheridan Road. They’re going fast to get to Lakeshore Drive. Our goal is to not prevent them but to slow them down as they come through our neighborhood.”

Renovations are expected to begin in mid-July.