CHICAGO — All 22 of Chicago’s beaches officially opened Friday for the season.

This weekend, thousands are expected to make their way to the lakefront and even with the mild weather Saturday, it was still busy at Montrose Beach.

“I’m just chilling back,” said Austin Suchoval. “And also trying to remember what this weekend’s about and what the men and women have done for our country.”

