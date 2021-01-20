‘I’m excited about the possibilities:’ Lightfoot said she is hopeful as Biden Administration begins

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. Biden took the oath at a U.S. Capitol that had been battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks earlier.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told WGN News the new administration was “a breath of fresh air.”

“I woke up this morning with a smile on my face,” she said. “There’s a

lot of hard work ahead of us but it will make an enormous difference to Chicago and our

residents have someone in the White House who understands the importance of cities and in particular the importance of Chicago on the national landscape.”

Lightfoot also spoke about the city’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“The biggest challenge we face right not is really not having enough vaccines,” she said. “We’ve got the infrastructure built. We’ve got the health care community that has really united but we need more first doses. … I was disappointed, not surprised but disappointed to learn over the weekend that the federal government actually left the cupboard bear when it comes to a stockpile while on the vaccine. So it’s really important that the Biden Administration really step up, work with the manufactures and the pharmaceutical companies. We’ve got to get more vaccines out there.”